Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NEON stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.05.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 227.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
