StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of HSON opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $49.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.58. Hudson Global has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $24.25.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. Analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,563,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 42.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

