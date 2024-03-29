StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of HSON opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $49.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.58. Hudson Global has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $24.25.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. Analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
