StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Performance
Shares of LPCN stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.02.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lipocine
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.