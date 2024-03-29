StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

