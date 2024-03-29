Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Reduced by Analyst

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Star Equity in a research note issued on Monday, March 25th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.
Star Equity Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STRR opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.23. Star Equity has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Equity by 106.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 54,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Star Equity Company Profile
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Star Equity
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.