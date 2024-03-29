Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Reduced by Analyst

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Star Equity in a research note issued on Monday, March 25th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRR opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.23. Star Equity has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Equity Fund Lp Star bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,969,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,536.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Equity by 106.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 54,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.