Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 551 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 49,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,291,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 183,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 63,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $573.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $573.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.14. The stock has a market cap of $218.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

