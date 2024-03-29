Kikkoman Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, April 2nd (OTCMKTS:KIKOY)

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Free Report) shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Kikkoman Trading Down 8.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KIKOY opened at $30.43 on Friday. Kikkoman has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56.
Kikkoman Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kikkoman
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.