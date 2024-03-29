StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $17.00 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
