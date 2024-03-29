Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases £34,447.16 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hayes purchased 3,964 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 869 ($10.98) per share, for a total transaction of £34,447.16 ($43,532.36).

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 906.80 ($11.46) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 824.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 759. The stock has a market cap of £4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,971.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 605 ($7.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 908.60 ($11.48).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.

HWDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.75) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.47) to GBX 680 ($8.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.93) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 810.83 ($10.25).

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

