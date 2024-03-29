American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.66. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

