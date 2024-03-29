Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASR. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $274.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $318.68 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $320.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $392.31 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 20.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12,500.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 614,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 706.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after buying an additional 62,241 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after buying an additional 49,668 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 38,453 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.