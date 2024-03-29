Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.8 %

RAVE opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $31.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.32.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Rave Restaurant Group

In other Rave Restaurant Group news, insider Value Llp Ima bought 51,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $101,765.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,141.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 103,762 shares of company stock worth $203,066. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

