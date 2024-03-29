Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Set at C$13.00 by ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price target on Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.53.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$11.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$11.64.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7098351 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$137,356.34. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 751,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,853. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

