Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given a C$11.25 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price objective on Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBM. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.64.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 1.1 %

HBM opened at C$9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.04. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5546318 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

