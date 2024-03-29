Insider Buying: Synectics plc (LON:SNX) Insider Buys £15,066.66 in Stock

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Lockwood bought 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £15,066.66 ($19,040.39).

Synectics stock opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £29.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,288.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 138.27. Synectics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.40 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Synectics’s previous dividend of $2.00. Synectics’s payout ratio is currently 2,307.69%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

