ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Lowered to C$1.90

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$1.90 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.45.
ECN Capital Stock Up 9.4 %
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director William Wayne Lovatt bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,000.00. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
