Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.00. 73,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.06 and a twelve month high of $243.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.90.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,826 shares of company stock worth $2,502,133 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

