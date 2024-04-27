Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $93.76 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,997 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.08% of RTX worth $93,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in RTX by 8,351.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of RTX by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $101.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $103.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average is $87.51.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.27.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

