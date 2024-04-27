Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $346,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. 3,224,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,267. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.02.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

