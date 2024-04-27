VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,800 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the March 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,237,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.32. 1,347,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,762,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,762,000 after purchasing an additional 431,597 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after buying an additional 84,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,374,000 after buying an additional 211,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,796,000 after acquiring an additional 721,999 shares in the last quarter.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

