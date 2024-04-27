VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,800 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the March 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,237,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of ANGL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.32. 1,347,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
