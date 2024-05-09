DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

DHI Group Stock Down 9.8 %

NYSE DHX traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 332,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,002. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a report on Monday.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

