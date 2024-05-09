Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.25. 1,987,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 423.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

