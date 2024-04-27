Callan Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 999,900.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MUFG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. 1,575,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,244. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

