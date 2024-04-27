Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 596 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IR traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,726. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.66.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

