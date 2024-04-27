Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,723 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $91,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 40,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $145.13 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $150.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.11.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

