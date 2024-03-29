National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.22.

NYSE NHI opened at $62.83 on Monday. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.02%.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,448,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $21,863,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7,218.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 255,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $11,642,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

