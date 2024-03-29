Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.60 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $0.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $180.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.04. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,987,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,392,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,450,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 59.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 30,540 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 31.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

