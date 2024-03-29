Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Expands By 400.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $10.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWSH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 284.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 209,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the second quarter worth $2,699,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 1,555.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 209,897 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 188,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

