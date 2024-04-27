Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Kopin Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of KOPN opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kopin during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Kopin during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Kopin by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kopin by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

