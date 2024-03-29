Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $24.91 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 834,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for 15.7% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.83% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $24,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 55,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,813. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

