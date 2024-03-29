Saxon Interests Inc. Takes $797,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $926.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $76.98.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.