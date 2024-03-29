Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 66 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $336.33 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $246.04 and a twelve month high of $364.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.26 and its 200 day moving average is $316.22. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

