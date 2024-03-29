Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Saxon Interests Inc. owned 0.92% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JIG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,481,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 734.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 51,113 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 1,774.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 3,045.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Performance

JIG stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $57.36. The company has a market cap of $99.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

