Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Saxon Interests Inc. owned 0.92% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JIG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,481,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 734.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 51,113 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 1,774.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 3,045.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Performance

JIG stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $57.36. The company has a market cap of $99.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.