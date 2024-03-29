Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $504,000 in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.36. 127,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,237. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.