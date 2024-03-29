Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 469.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after buying an additional 1,127,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,057,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,566,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after buying an additional 1,041,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 713,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,116. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

