TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 553,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 334,223 shares.The stock last traded at $7.20 and had previously closed at $7.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TDCX from $13.80 to $12.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

TDCX Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of TDCX

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 8.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the first quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in TDCX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TDCX by 1,120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

