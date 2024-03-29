The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,550,450.75 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,755,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,097,380.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

