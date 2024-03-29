Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after buying an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHW opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.26. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

