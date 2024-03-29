Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 246.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after acquiring an additional 135,766 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTEB stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.