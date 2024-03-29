VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the February 29th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VAT Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VACNY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,860. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71.
About VAT Group
