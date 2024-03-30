Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $35.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of ENR opened at $29.44 on Monday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 12.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 99,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,158 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Energizer by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

