The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Timken by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 21,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Timken by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in Timken by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 23,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $87.43 on Monday. Timken has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

