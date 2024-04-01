Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.79

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $31.37, with a volume of 1934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Associated British Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

