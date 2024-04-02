Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Short Interest Update

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 29th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Allient

In other Allient news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,901.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allient news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,901.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,382 shares of company stock worth $1,191,296 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allient

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allient during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,725,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allient Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNT opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Allient has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $571.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.30. Allient had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allient will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ALNT shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

