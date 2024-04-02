Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.05.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Franklin Resources

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $793,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,808 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,460,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,547,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 937.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.