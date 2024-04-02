AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Update

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,500 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 648,300 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
AFCG opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.05.
AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.24%.
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
