Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Short Interest Update

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the February 29th total of 264,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of IMMX opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. Immix Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.06.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.