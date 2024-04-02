Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Update

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 29th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 514,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,479,000 after buying an additional 41,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,319 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Trading Up 3.6 %

AMRC opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. Ameresco has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

