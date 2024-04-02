Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aptiv by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,819 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Aptiv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 850,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

