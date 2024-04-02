Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $360.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.47. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $41.45.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.