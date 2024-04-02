Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $20.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,632,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after buying an additional 583,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

