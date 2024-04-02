Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $20.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.93.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance
Shares of NCLH opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
Featured Articles
